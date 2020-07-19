Maharashtra Lockdown News: In view of the rise in Coronavirus cases, the ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra has been extended till July 31 in select areas. The lockdown was supposed to end on July 19 midnight. The extended shutdowns will remain in force in existing and new containment zones, stated an order issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Update: For First Time, Number of Cases Crosses 9,000-mark Within 24 Hours, Total Tally Over 3 Lakh

The areas where extended lockdown is applicable are municipal corporations of Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, which all fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where cases are on the rise.

As many as 1,678 new coronavirus positive cases were recorded in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, pushing its overall count to 67,605, an official said. With 22 patients in the district dying due to the infection during the day, its fatality count reached 1,892, the district official said.

A total of 62.68 per cent patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district so far following recovery and 23,341 ones are currently being treated, he said.

The number of cases reported so far in areas under different municipal corporation limits is as follows: Thane 15,773, Kalyan 15,907, Mira Bhayandar 6,558, Navi Mumbai 11,426, Ulhasnagar 5,626, Bhiwandi 3,098). Apart from them, the rural parts of Thane district have so far reported 4,196 positive cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the district is 62.68 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.80 per cent, the official said.