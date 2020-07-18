Maharashtra Lockdown News: Authorities lifted the COVID lockdown in Thane city on Saturday, except in the areas which are COVID-19 hotspots. In an order, Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said that the latest lockdown, imposed on June 10, was being withdrawn from areas where the coronavirus spread is not very serious. Also Read - Nine Bangladesh Cricketers to Resume Individual Training From Sunday

But the infection hotspots will have extended lockdown till July 31, the order stated.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said in an order that all civic staff including he himself shall work seven days a week in view of the pandemic situation.

Further, Maharashtra today registered a total of 8,348 Coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to over 3 lakh-mark. The total infections reported in the state now stand at 3,00,937. With 144 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of the deceased has risen to 11,596, a statement by state’s health department said. A total of 5,306 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count to 1,65,663. Maharashtra now has 1,26,926 active cases, it said.