Maharashtra Lockdown: As the brutal second wave of coronavirus pandemic is receding across the state, Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister held a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and asked him to either lift the curbs completely in order to provide relief to the people or tighten the lockdown amid the possibility of the third wave of corona. If reports are to be believed, Tope, in the virtual meeting asked CM Thackeray to take an early decision on the matter as the chorus for further relaxation in curbs is growing louder.

CM was apprised about the present state of the pandemic and the lockdown, said Tope, adding that he has informed Thackeray about the problems being faced by the general public due to certain restrictions in the state. Furthermore, he noted that the Central government has expressed concern over the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, thus a final decision will be taken by the CM after considering all the factors in forthcoming days, reported Free Press Journal.

'Maharashtra Needs 3 Crore Vaccine Doses Per Month'

Meanwhile, Tope also said that Maharashtra needs a minimum of three crore vaccine doses per month to inoculate the entire eligible population against coronavirus at the earliest.

Talking to PTI, Tope said the state’s capacity is to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily, but as of now only two to three lakh people are being inoculated in a day because of the “shortage of vaccine doses”.

“Three days ago, we got seven lakh vaccine doses. The stock will be exhausted by the end of the day (July 12). We have got more than 3.60 crore vaccine doses so far and this includes about 25 lakh doses purchased directly by the state government,” the minister said.

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 8,535 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 61,57,799, while 156 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,25,878, as per the state health department.

Till Sunday, a total of 3,65,25,990 vaccine doses were administered in the state.