Mumbai: Days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed government officials to draw up a roadmap for the reimposition of a lockdown in the state to control the spread of coronavirus, Shiv Sena’s ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the plan, saying that shutdown is not a solution and people cannot afford it. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also expressed concerns over possible state-wide lockdown. If reports are to be believed, a final decision on the same is expected on April 2 after a review meeting. Also Read - Lockdown Again in Maharashtra? CM Thackeray Asks Officials to Prepare a Plan as Corona Cases Surge

“We can’t afford lockdown. We’ve asked CM to consider other options. Due to rising cases, he has directed the administration to prepare for lockdown but that doesn’t mean that lockdown is inevitable. If people follow rules, it can be avoided”, said Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik. Another NCP leader reportedly said that preparing for a lockdown doesn’t mean it will happen.

Echoing similar remarks, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that lockdown is not a solution for the rise in cases of coronavirus. “Lockdown is not an answer to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. If the lockdown is imposed, you (the state government) will not give any package (for relief to affected people). How people lived in the last one year cannot be understood by sitting inside ‘Matoshree’,” Times Now quoted Patil as saying.

Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a sudden spike in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases for the past few days. It had recorded 40,000 infections on Friday, however, yesterday, the state saw a significant drop in the single-day rise of cases. With 31,643 cases in the last 24 hours, the Maharashtra tally reached 27,45,518.