Mumbai: Amid speculations of a total lockdown in Maharashtra are rife as the state recorded a sum of 51,751 coronavirus cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday evening. Although the COVID-19 caseload in the western state has come down in the past few days, it is still the highest any state has logged in the country. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been reviewing the situation but a decision on lockdown remains pending. Also Read - Migrant Exodus 2.0? Huge Crowds at Mumbai, Delhi Railway Stations Amid Lockdown Scare

Abating panic among people, state minister Aslam Shaikh said in case a lockdown is imposed, people will get enough time to prepare. Also Read - BREAKING: Bhopal Under Corona Curfew Until April 19. Check What's Allowed, What's Not

“The state government is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown,” Sheikh told news agency ANI. Also Read - Two Coaches Test Positive for Coronavirus at National Women's Boxing Camp

“Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai as well as Maharashtra, 5,300 new beds, 3 new facilities to be brought in. 70% of beds will have oxygen support while remaining to have ICU & ventilators. For upcoming festivals, strict SOPs to be followed,” the minister said.

“Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today’s meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required,” he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a crucial meeting with the COVID-19 task force deployed in the state to discuss measures, including imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

Last evening, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said that an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14. He also said the central government should provide Maharashtra with 1.60 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses per month.

The state had logged the highest 63,294 coronavirus cases on Sunday. Of today’s tally, Mumbai and its satellite towns logged the biggest caseload of 14,424 infections and 73 deaths. Mumbai alone saw 6,893 new cases and 43 fatalities, while Pune division saw 11,761 fresh infections including 5,034 in Pune city.