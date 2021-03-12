New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Friday imposed a night curfew in Panvel to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection which has been rising for the past few days. The night curfew will come into effect from today and will remain in place till March 22, Monday. Also Read - Coronavirus: Night Curfew, Lockdown Imposed in These Cities to Contain Pandemic | Complete List Here

What's Allowed, What's Restricted

The curfew will be imposed in the city between 11 pm and 5 am.

As per the reports, schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain shut during the period.

However, Class 10 and Class 12 will continue due to the board exams that are scheduled to begin in less than two months.