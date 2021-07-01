Mumbai: Raigad will continue to be in level four of the Maharashtra government’s five-level unlock plan, authorities informed on Thursday. Notably, the five-level unlock plan seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy number. In a release issued by the authorities, it was stated the COVID-19 positivity rate in Raigad stands at 10 per cent, and hence, the district will continue to be in category 4. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 3.6 Hits Maharashtra's Palghar

Collector Nidhi Choudhari further said in the release that shops that come under the essential services category can function up to 4 pm, while hotels, resorts and lodges are permitted to remain open for tourists with 50 per cent occupancy.

Meanwhile, the district on Wednesday recorded 610 new COVID-19 cases that took the tally of infections to 1,47,148, an official said. At least 1,37,327 have recovered from the infection, while 3,582 have died of it, leaving the district with 6,239 active cases.

Meanwhile, 5,34,050 beneficiaries have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far and 98,916 people have been administered the second dose, it was stated.