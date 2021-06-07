Mumbai: Amid the phased unlocking of curfew restrictions in Maharashtra, capital city Mumbai has finally opened up restaurants and cafes for the dine-in facility with a 50 per cent seating capacity. The decision comes as part of the five-level plan by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to unlock Maharashtra from Monday. While the state will continue to remain under lockdown till June 15, relaxations have been announced in districts based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Suburban Services to Open For General Public Soon? Mayor Drops BIG Hint

Dine-in services at restaurants and hotels in Mumbai will now remain open till 4 PM on weekdays. Meanwhile, only take away and home delivery services will be permitted on weekends. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News Update: 5-Level Unlock Plan Begins Today. Full List of Activities Allowed In Your District

Earlier on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it will vaccinate all employees working at restaurants, hotels, salons, spas, wellness centres and gyms on priority to ensure their safety as the city opens these establishments to the public. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Updates: Restrictions in These Districts Lifted Completely From Today | Check Full List

“Currently, we are collecting data from hotels and restaurants and the number of employees that are yet to be vaccinated. Depending on the headcount, we will reserve a quota of vaccines at civic-run centres for the employees on a particular day in a week. The plan will be finalised this week,” an official of the Mumbai civic body said.

Meanwhile, shops and other establishments dealing with essential items have been allowed to remain open till 4 PM on all days, while shops with non-essential items will be open till 4 PM only on weekdays. Malls, theatres (multiplex as well as single screen) continue to remain shut in Mumbai under Level 3 Unlock rules.

The local train services, too, have not yet been thrown open for the general public. It will be restricted to medical and essential services.