Mumbai: Since daily cases in Maharashtra have started declining, the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government may lift the lockdown restrictions gradually. Notably, the lockdown-like curbs were first imposed in the state on April 5. The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people at one place, imposed in the entire state. A week later on April 22, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a complete lockdown in the state to control the deteriorating situation. Also Read - 'Corona-mukt' — A Small Village in Maharashtra is Already Waving a Flag of Victory Against the Coronavirus

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Tope, state public health minister indicated that the lockdown restrictions, that has been extended till June 1, could be eased to some extent, subject to the current COVID-19 situation.

“Lockdown will remain in force till early morning of June 1. The thumb rules for imposing lockdown are the availability of beds, medicines and in case healthcare services are likely to get crumbled. Today, we have beds and medicines available in all the districts. We also have an adequate number of doctors and healthcare workers,” Hindustan Times quoted the minister as saying.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 29,911 fresh positive cases and 738 deaths, which took its infection tally to 54,97,448 and toll to 85,355. The state witnessed a drop of 4,120 cases as compared to Wednesday when it had recorded 34,031 cases.

With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state now stands at 91.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.55 per cent. The positivity rate is 17.09 per cent. Mumbai city reported 1,433 cases and 59 deaths, taking the city’s cumulative infection count to 6,92,785 and toll to 14,410. Mumbai division added 3,767 cases and 168 deaths.