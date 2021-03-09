Maharashtra Lockdown News: In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, fresh restrictions and curbs have been imposed in several districts of Maharashtra. Maharashtra reported 11,141 fresh COVID infections on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state and death toll reached 22,19,727 and 52,500 respectively. If reports are to be believed, a total of 1,480 people tested positive for coronavirus from September 2020 till February 2021, at the Mumbai airport. Following the surge, several districts like Also Read - Corona Cases Surge In Maharashtra: Thane, Pune Worst-Hit. District-Wise Full List Here

Let's take a look at what restrictions are in place in which distrit:

Thane: A lockdown has been imposed in 16 hotspots in the Thane district of Maharashtra by the civic administration from March 13 to March 31, 2021. In an order, Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma said that the decision was taken due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in these areas in the past few days. Also Read - Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Nashik Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases. What's Allowed, What's Not

The Kalwa Ward Committee area in Circle 1 has hotspots in areas of – Witwa, Ainagar, Suryanagar, Kharegaon area, Chendni Koliwara, Wagle and Srinagar. Circle 2 has hotspots in areas of Lodha Amara, Hiranandani Estate, Hiranandani Meadows Housing Complex and Lokmanya. Savarkarnagar Ward Committee Area hotspots are at Dostanagar, Shivai Nagar, Chorus Tower, Kolabad and Rustomji Vrindavan.

Nashik: The Nashik district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown with multiple restrictions. The lockdown will come into effect from today. During the period, all shops and establishments, except essential services will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am. Restaurants will be shut by 9 pm, however, the takeaway will be permitted till 11 pm. Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closed in Nashik city, Malegaon. But temples, mosques will remain open till 7 pm. However, on weekends, places of worship will remain closed. Scheduled examinations such as UPSC and MPSC will be conducted as usual.

Aurangabad: A night curfew has been imposed in the Sambhajinagar area of Aurangabad. The night restrictions will be valid from March 11 to April 4, along with a complete lockdown on weekends, under which markets, malls, and cinema halls shall remain shut during the weekends. “Night restrictions (9 pm- 6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising COVID-19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed,” said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, curfew was imposed in Amravati, Akola and Wardha districts of Vidarbha as part of measures to contain rising Covid-19 cases.

Partial Lockdown Likely

Guardian minister Aslam Shaikh had hinted at a partial lockdown in Mumbai in the upcoming days. Talking to a leading portal, Shaikh asserted that a partial lockdown could be imposed in the financial capital if the spread of the virus was not controlled in the next 8-10 days.

CM Thackeray had also hinted at reimposing restrictions in the state to break the chain of the transmission. Addressing a press conference last month, the Sena president expressed his disinterest in implementing restrictions, saying,” I do not want to impose it but ‘majboori’ (helplessness) is also something.”