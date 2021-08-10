Mumbai Lockdown Update: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly mulling over further easing the lockdown restrictions in the state. Earlier on Monday, during the meeting between CM Thackeray and the state Covid-19 task force, officials reportedly were in favour of granting further restrictions in Maharashtra, the worst hit by the second wave of the coronavirus. State chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Covid-19 task force head Dr Sanjay Oak and other members attended the key meeting along with the Chief Minister.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News Today: Step-by-Step Guide to Download QR Code-based Universal Travel Pass

Speaking to reporters, a government official asserted that new guidelines is being prepared based on the suggestions and instructions from doctors, experts and government departments. "The focus of the discussion was basically on how to introduce further relaxations while observing precautions", he said, adding that the government is listing new areas where more relaxations can be introduced.

Maharashtra Lockdown Relaxation | Here's What to Expect

If reports are to be believed, CM Thackeray is expected to make several big announcements in the coming days including the gradual resumption of hotels,malls, and religious places. Notably, the government is also under pressure to open religious places.

Besides, the government may allow cinema halls, multiplexes to open partially. Until now, all cinema theaters, drama theatres and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) remained shut in the state till further orders in the wake of the pandemic.

Earlier, CM Thackeray had indicated that relaxations will be given in the state but with the utmost caution. “The Maharashtra government is going to grant more relaxations, but we are taking every step cautiously. A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of COVID-19,” Thackeray had said.

Local Trains Back on Track

Earlier on Sunday, Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15. Speaking in a live webcast, he said that those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can apply on a specially-created app for the railway pass and they can collect the same from their respective local ward offices. “As of now 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated,” Thackeray said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 4,505 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,57,833 and the toll to 1,34,064. The situation in Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Beed districts remains a cause of concern for the Thackeray government.