Mumbai: As the COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai stands at 5.56 per cent, the city will fall under 'Level 3' of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan, announced Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahalhas. "Dear Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner informs that Mumbai shall fall under level 3, as per Break The Chain orders by the State Government," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted yesterday. Earlier, the financial capital was placed under 'Level 2', which would allow both essential and non-essential shops to function throughout the day.

Yesterday, after nearly two months of strict lockdown-type restrictions, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided to cautiously initiate a five-phased Unlock 2.0 from Monday (June 7), starting with 18 of the state's 36 districts. The decision comes after detailed deliberations of over a week by state Disaster Management Unit with all other concerned departments and stakeholders, as per a detailed notification issued by the CMO early on Saturday.

Based on the criteria of positivity rate & oxygen bed occupancy, Mumbai falls under the Level 3 category. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News Update: 5-Level Unlock Plan Begins Today. Full List of Activities Allowed In Your District Restrictions laid down by GOM order dated 05.06.21 for level 3 units will be applicable in Mumbai wef June 7th. Citizens are to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 precautions. pic.twitter.com/rQmKJP9DgD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 5, 2021

What Will be Allowed, Restricted in Mumbai From June 7

Shops dealing with essential items will be open on all days till 4 PM

Shops dealing with non-essential items will be open till 4 PM only on weekdays.

E-commerce of all items allowed.

Suburban local trains will not be thrown open for the general public.

Film shoots are permitted but inside the bubble and no movement outside 5 PM.

People can take the BEST buses to travel.

Gyms and Salons can open till 4 PM with 50 per cent capacity

The public movement will be limited after 5 pm on weekdays and on weekends.

5-Level Unlock Plan: All You Need to Know