Mumbai: As the COVID-19 positivity rate in Mumbai stands at 5.56 per cent, the city will fall under 'Level 3' of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan, announced Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahalhas. "Dear Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner informs that Mumbai shall fall under level 3, as per Break The Chain orders by the State Government," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeted yesterday. Earlier, the financial capital was placed under 'Level 2', which would allow both essential and non-essential shops to function throughout the day.
Yesterday, after nearly two months of strict lockdown-type restrictions, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided to cautiously initiate a five-phased Unlock 2.0 from Monday (June 7), starting with 18 of the state's 36 districts. The decision comes after detailed deliberations of over a week by state Disaster Management Unit with all other concerned departments and stakeholders, as per a detailed notification issued by the CMO early on Saturday.
What Will be Allowed, Restricted in Mumbai From June 7
- Shops dealing with essential items will be open on all days till 4 PM
- Shops dealing with non-essential items will be open till 4 PM only on weekdays.
- E-commerce of all items allowed.
- Suburban local trains will not be thrown open for the general public.
- Film shoots are permitted but inside the bubble and no movement outside 5 PM.
- People can take the BEST buses to travel.
- Gyms and Salons can open till 4 PM with 50 per cent capacity
- The public movement will be limited after 5 pm on weekdays and on weekends.
5-Level Unlock Plan: All You Need to Know
Notably, the state has been divided into 48 units as per districts and municipal corporations, and five levels, depending on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds. Districts with a case positivity rate of 5 per cent or less and occupancy of hospital beds is less than 25 per cent will come under Level 1.
These districts shall be completely unlocked with all activities continuing normally including transport, shops, restaurants, malls, theatres, cultural events, sports, industries, government and private offices, construction activities, weddings and funerals, as in the past.
Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Washim, Wardha and Yavatmal districts come under ‘Level 1’.
‘Level 2’ would include 5 per cent positivity rate and 25-40 hospital oxygen beds occupancy where CrPC Sec 144 will continue to be enforced. Ahmednagar, Amravati, Hingoli come under ‘Level 2’.
Those with positivity rate of 5-10 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy less than 40-60 per cent shall be in ‘Level 3’ with the guidelines to “minimize movement post-5 PM on weekdays and weekends”. Mumbai, Akola, Beed, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Osmanabad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Solapur are in ‘Level 3’
The areas with a positivity rate of 10-20 per cent and 60-75 oxygen bed occupancy come under Level 4, and those with positivity rate of 20 per cent and above with 75 per cent or higher oxygen bed occupancy fall under Level 5 for the unlockdown purposes.