Palghar: Maharashtra’s Palghar now under level-II of the state’s unlock plan after the COVID-19 situation improved in the district in terms of the positivity rate and its oxygen bed occupancy. Palghar is currently under level-III and the revised easing of curbs under level-II will come into effect from Monday, June 14. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Mumbai Will Continue For Now Due to Rain, Influx of Migrants, BMC Issues Fresh Order

The government on Friday announced the weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy figures all the administrative units in the state. It had last week fixed the five levels of restrictions based on these two parameters. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Restaurants in Mumbai Open For Dine-in Services Today. Check Details

Palghar collector Manik Gursal on Friday notified that the entire district, including the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) limits, improved to level-II from the existing level-III in terms of the restrictions. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News Update: 5-Level Unlock Plan Begins Today. Full List of Activities Allowed In Your District

Under level-II category, the positivity rate is five per cent positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy is between 25 per cent and 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said that the district will continue to remain under level-III of the unlock plan, except the civic limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan, the decision about which will be taken after the analysis of figures.

The levels of these three corporations will be announced after a meeting of the disaster management team. The positivity rate under level-III ranges between five and 10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is above 40 per cent.

Guidelines, list of activities allowed in five levels of Maharashtra Unlock:

Shops dealing with essential items

In Level 1 and 2, they will function as usual. In Level 3 and 4, they will have to stay shut after 4 pm on all days.

Shops dealing with non-essential items

They will function normally in Level 1 and 2, and remain closed after 4 pm in Level 3. They will not be allowed to open at all in Level 4 and Level 5.

Local train services

The local train services will not be thrown open for the general public. It will be restricted for medical and essential services.

Restaurants/Eateries

In Level 1, restaurants can open normally, while in Level 5, only home delivery is allowed. In Level 2, restaurants will have to run with 50% capacity. In Level 3, they can have a 50% capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. In Level 4, only parcel and takeaway services are allowed.

Shopping malls, cinemas

They can resume normal operations in districts under Level 1, however, in Level 2, these establishments will have to function with 50 per cent capacity. In Levels 3,4, and 5, Malls, theatres and multiplexes will remain shut.