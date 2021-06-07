Mumbai: To relax the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the state, a five-level unlocking process will begin in Maharashtra from Monday, June 7 depending on COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds in the districts. The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra were imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic created havoc across the country. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Suburban Services to Open For General Public Soon? Mayor Drops BIG Hint

Under the Uddhav Thackeray government’s five-level unlockdown plan, the state has been divided into 48 units as per districts and municipal corporations, and five levels. Each municipal area and district will be treated as a separate administrative unit, the government said in an order issued late Friday night. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Traders Happy as COVID-19 Curbs Ease in Thane, Navi Mumbai

Areas with a case positivity rate of 5 per cent or less and occupancy of hospital beds with oxygen is less than 25 per cent will come under Level 1 and these districts will be free from restrictions. All economic activities including transport, shops, restaurants, malls, theatres, cultural events, sports, industries, government and private offices, construction activities, weddings and funerals will be allowed to open, as before. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Restaurants in Mumbai Open For Dine-in Services Today. Check Details

Here’s a Full List of Districts That Will Remove Restrictions From Monday, June 7

Aurangabad Bhandara Buldhana Chandrapur Dhule Gadchiroli Gondia Jalgaon Jalna Latur Nagpur Nanded Nashik Parbhani Thane Washim Wardha Yavatmal

Local Trains to Remain Suspended For General Public

Meanwhile, the BMC has issued fresh guidelines and said that local trains will remain available only for people associated with essential services as the country’s commercial capital is unlikely to open up fully since it falls in Level 3. However, non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai. Notably, districts with a positivity rate of 5-10 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy less than 40-60 per cent will come under ‘Level 3’ with the guidelines to “minimise movement post-5 p.m. on weekdays and weekends”. Malls, theatres and multiplexes will also remain shut in districts under ‘Level 3’.

COVID Cases on Decline Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 10, and 300 deaths. The caseload in the state increased to 58,19,224 and death toll to 99,512, the health department said.

The state reported less than 20,000 cases on the consecutive sixth day on Saturday. On March 10, the state had reported exactly the same number of daily cases — 13,659 — which began increasing afterwards. The cumulative death figure has been increasing by over 700 on daily basis for more than a fortnight with past fatalities, not recorded earlier, being added.