New Delhi: Owing to the inabilities of the political parties to form a government after the results of the Assembly election were declared on October 24, Article 356 has been invoked and the President’s Rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. But this is not the first time, the state has come under President’s Rule. This is the third time that the state has come under the Central rule, since May 1, 1960 — the day when present-day Maharashtra came into existence.

The first one was in February 1980 when the Indira Gandhi government dismissed the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government headed by Sharad Pawar. Pawar was Chief Minister from 1978 to 1980. He had formed the PDF after toppling the Vasantdada Patil-led Congress government in 1978. Mr Pawar was a minister in the Patil government.

Indira Gandhi had dismissed the PDF government after returning to power at the Centre in the 1980 Lok Sabha polls.

The state saw the second imposition of President’s rule after 34 years in 2014 when Prithviraj Chavan resigned as Chief Minister following the withdrawal of support by ally NCP to the Congress-led government. Even the 2014 Assembly elections were held when the state was under President’s Rule.

However, the President’s Rule could become a gamechanger as this gives an additional six months to key players to amp up their number game. The Shiv Sena is likely to file a plea challenging the President’s Rule in the Supreme Court.

“Governor’s refusal and hot haste in acceding to the petitioner’s request for even three days to prove its majority smacks of arbitrariness, malafides and is nothing but a deliberate attempt by the Hon’ble Governor to ensure that the petitioner does not form the government in the state of Maharashtra,” said the plea.

Even as Shiv Sena sought an urgent hearing on Tuesday, SC registry asked the party’s lawyers to seek a listing of the matter as urgent on Wednesday.

