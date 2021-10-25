Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday registered 889 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest coronavirus daily infections since May 5, 2020. As many as 15 districts and 10 municipal corporations, including Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, did not report any new COVID-19 cases.Also Read - Maharashtra COVID News: 11 MBBS Students of Nagpur College Test Positive in 2 Days, 100 in Quarantine

The state health department also informed that 12 coronavirus patients had succumbed to the virus, the least number of one-day fatality count in more than 18 months. The fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri only. Also Read - 45 Cases of Delta Plus Variant Reported in Maharashtra So Far, Maximum 13 From Jalgaon; 6 in Mumbai

With today’s count, the total tally in the state reached 66,03,850 and the death toll increased to 1,40,028. Mumbai district reported the highest 263 new infections, followed by Thane district (excluding Thane civic body areas) at 110. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 464 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 238 Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Makes Big Announcement, Says Services Won’t Start Now For All Due to Possibility of COVID Third Wave

The state had logged 841 COVID-19 cases May 5, 2020, and nine fatalities on April 20, 2020.

84,460 Covid tests were conducted in 24 hours, down by nearly 18%. The state’s positivity rate now stands at 1%. With 1,586 patients discharged today, the state has an active caseload of 23,184 infections.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the coronavirus pandemic, further eased Covid curbs on October 18 allowing restaurants to remain open till midnight and extending the operational hours of shops. Amusement parks in the state opened to visitors last Friday even as water rides remained out of bounds.

Theatres and cinema halls also opened to audiences last Friday with the state issuing fresh guidelines for these establishments