Mumbai: A major fire broke out in grasslands in the Kanjurmarg area of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday afternoon. As per media reports, the cause of the fire is not yet known, but the smoke emanating from the blaze could be seen from several kilometres away. Quoting the fire brigade, the Dainik Bhaskar reported that the fire started in dry grass, and is spreading rapidly.

#WATCH | A major fire breaks out in the grassland in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/bjS59zzCVs — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

The fire brigade said people around the area are facing difficulty in breathing due to the spread of smoke and ashes.

“It is a level 2 fire and 6 fire tenders have reached the spot to extinguish it,” the fire brigade told Dainik Bhaskar.

Notably, a metro car shed is under construction in the Kanjurmarg area, so a huge amount of construction material is kept here. If this fire catches it, then a big accident can happen.