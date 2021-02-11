Mumbai: To check the spread of Coronavirus spread, the Maharashtra government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala, which has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases. The decision of compulsory RT-PCR test for travellers from Kerala has come into effect from Wednesday, Maharashtra’s secretary for relief and rehabilitation (additional charge), Anoop Kumar, told news agency PTI. Also Read - Fake Phone Numbers, False Entries: How Protocols Were Ignored in Bihar to Meet Daily Targets For Covid Testing

Kerala has been reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases and its active cases are as high as 64,000, he noted. “As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra government has decided to make the RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from Kerala,” the official said. Also Read - Coronavirus: WHO Says AstraZeneca Vaccine Can Be Used For People Above 65 And Variants

The test has to be done 72 hours before the commencement of travel, he added. Also Read - International Flights: Passenger Traffic Fell by 90.56% in March-December Period, Says Govt

Notably, Kerala’s active cases touched 64,390 on Wednesday, the highest in the country. The southern state also reported 5,980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as per official figures.

Similar tests have been already made mandatory for travellers from Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan since November last year.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 3,451 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 20,52,253, according to the state health department. The state has so far reported 51,390 deaths due to the disease. There are 35,633 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, the health department said on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)