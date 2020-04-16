New Delhi: A 64-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar district for allegedly killing his relative after getting into an argument over cigarettes. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: 37 Deaths in 24 Hours, Death Toll Reaches 414, Total Cases 12,380

The accused was identified as Kenneth Rosario, the police said. The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday, around 1 AM at Naigaon in Vasai when the Rosario and the victim, 34-year-old Dinesh Patil, went for an Easter celebration at the victim's aunt's house.

"The victim, Dinesh Patil (30) and the accused had gone to the house of the former's aunt to celebrate Easter on Sunday. They continued to live there for the next few days. In the wee hours of Wednesday, the duo entered into an argument over a cigarette. In a fit of rage, the accused took out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. Patil died on the spot," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar told PTI.

The accused has been arrested at Manikpur police station under sections 02 (murder), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Notably, cigarettes, gutka and alcohol has been completely banned by the central government for the lockdown period till May 3, in a bid to maintain social distancing to contain the deadly coronavirus outbreak.