New Delhi: Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, whom BJP has fielded to secure majority for Devendra Fadnavis in Mahrashra has openly hinted at the possibility of horse-trading.

Speaking to a leading news channel, Rane, Shiv Sena bete noire, asserted that Fadnavis will win the trust vote completely as there are many legislators in the market. The minister made the remarks when he was asked about NCP MLAs leaving Ajit Pawar and going back to the party supremo (Sharad Pawar).

“Not just Ajit Pawar, but Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs are also in our contact,” the BJP leader reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the trio of Congress, NCP and the Shiv Sena have put up their MLAs in hotels to guard vulnerable ones against being poached by the BJP and the NCP splinter group.

While the Shiv Sena has lodged its MLAS in Hotel Lalit, the Congress has shifted its legislators to JW Marriott. The NCP ones are putting up in Renaissance.

If reports are to be believed. Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai is on his toes with the Shiv Sainik MLAs. The hotel has been cordoned off and none of them are allowed to leave, while directions on security are being given by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackrey’s top aide Milind Narvekar.

The heir apparent Aditya Thackrey is also meeting the MLAs to keep their morale high.