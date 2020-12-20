New Delhi: Even though the COVID-19 vaccine could be released in the coming weeks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has mandated wearing face masks in public places for the next six months. The decision has been taken as the vaccination drive is expected to take months and even a whole year to be complete. Citizens will also need more than one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to be fully inoculated. Also Read - Better be a Reptile Than Dead: Twitterati Mocks Bolsonaro After he Claims Coronavirus Vaccine Can Turn People Into Crocodiles, Bearded Women

“Wearing masks is mandatory for next six months,” said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the media on issues including the pandemic, metro car shed project. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Over 1.2 lakh Cases Detected This Week, Total Tally Surpasses 10 Million mark | Key Points

Experts are in favour of imposing night curfew or lockdown, but he was not in favour of these measures as the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control, though not completely, the CM said. Also Read - Avoid Second Dose if You Suffered Severe Reactions: US Health Body Issues Guidelines on Coronavirus Vaccination

Notably, Maharashtra was by far the worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic, with Mumbai being the worst-hit city for the longest duration.

As of Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 3,940 new cases, taking the total COVID tally to 18,92,707 in the state. It also reported 74 deaths due to the pandemic in a single day, taking the death toll to 48,648.