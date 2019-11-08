New Delhi: The power tussle over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continued on Thursday with the Bharatiya Janata party refusing to stake a claim and the Shiv Sena adamant on the rotation of the chief minister’s post. Thereafter, the Shiv Sena on Thursday accused its ally BJP of “pushing the state towards President’s Rule”.

BJP Leaders Meet Governor Koshyari:

As planned, the senior BJP leaders of Maharashtra met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss the ‘legal aspects’ relating to the delay in government formation in the state. Some of the leaders who met Koshyari include state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan.

Earlier in the day, former principal secretary of the state legislature Anant Kalse placed the onus on governor Koshyari to act in case no party is willing to stake claim to form the new government. Anant Kalse added that the governor will then invite the single largest party to form the government and if that party displays inability, then the second-largest party will be invited to form the government.

“Till the new CM is sworn in, the session of the new assembly can’t be convened,” Kalse was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. Once the new government is formed proposal, the governor calls for the first session of the new assembly wherein all the new MLAs will be sworn in. While the new assembly will be formed based on the provisions of the constitution, the holding of its first session is the responsibility of the cabinet.

Discussion on Imposition of President’s Rule:

While the constitution does not have provision for a caretaker government, there have been such incidents even at the Centre, noted former principal secretary of the state legislature Anant Kalse. “The tenure of a caretaker government is a grey area but the new government will have to be formed soon,” Kalse, as quoted by news agency PTI said.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra advocate general Shrihari Aney pointed out that there are many options and actions that need to be taken before considering the imposition of President’s rule in the state. News agency PTI quoted Aney as saying, “There is no provision in law that the new government will have to be formed by November 9, after the tenure of the present assembly ends.”

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019:

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, the highest number in the 288-member house. The Shina Sena secured 56 seats, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Thus the tussle in Maharashtra over government formation has been continuing since the results of the Assembly polls were announced on October 24. The BJP-Sena alliance together won a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. Thereafter, the Shiv Sena party claimed that it had earlier entered into a 50-50 power-sharing formula agreement with BJP and demanded that the top seat be shared by the two parties.