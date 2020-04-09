New Delhi: At a time when Maharashtra, the coronavirus epicentre in India, is grappling with the rising cases of COVID-19, 23 members of the Wadhawan family allegedly violated the lockdown norms in the state and drove all the way to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai to ‘chill out’ there. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai's Dharavi Reports Third Death in Less Than 24 Hours; Area Sealed

As per updates from police, all the 23 members of the family of DHFL group have been placed under institutional quarantine by local police in Mahabaleshwar. Moreover, the process to file a complaint against them has been initiated at the local police station. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Proposal For 30% Salary Cut of MLAs For One Year

The development comes at a time when 229 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state. The total cases in the state have gone up to 1,364. Also Read - COVID-19+ Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 1,297, Death Toll Stands at 72

On the other hand, the state has also reported death of 25 COVID-19 patients, taking the death toll so far to 97. A number of cases were reported in Mumbai.