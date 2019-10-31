New Delhi: A Shiv Sena delegation on Thursday called on Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari even as tussle over the Chief Minister’s chair continued between the party and its ally and ‘big brother’, the BJP.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena delegation including Aditya Thackeray, Ramdas Kadam, Eknath Shinde meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/6OS4HQkiH1 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

However, speaking to media after meeting the Governor, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who was a member of the three-person delegation, said that the meeting was over assistance to farmers and fishermen who suffered due to recent rains in the state, adding that the Governor assured the delegation that he would talk to the Centre about it.

Aditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena after meeting Maharashtra Governor: We requested Governor to provide assistance to farmers and fishermen who suffered damages due to recent rains. He has assured us that he himself will talk to the Centre. pic.twitter.com/Wdyj3oJIir — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2019

The meeting came on a day the Sena, in a surprising move, elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as its legislative party leader instead of the Thackeray family scion. Shinde along with Ramdas Kadam, too, was part of the Sena delegation that met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday, Devendra Fadnavis, who became only the second-ever Maharashtra Chief Minister to complete a five-year term in office, was elected as the BJP’s legislative party leader.

Even as the Sena continues to stick to its demand of ’50-50 formula’, under which the two parties will have their respective Chief Ministers for a 2.5-year term each, there have also been reports of a ‘13-26 formula‘, under which the Sena will get 13 portfolios including that of Deputy Chief Minister; the BJP, however, will retain the CM’s post as well as heavyweight portfolios.

In the recently held Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the BJP-Sena combine won 161 seats, 24 less than their combined tally in 2014 state polls. Since the result declaration day, the Sena has been adamant that it won’t accept anything less than the 50-50 formula, which it says was agreed upon earlier this year while discussing seat share for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and wants a written assurance from the BJP over the same.