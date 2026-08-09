Maharashtra Milk price hike: Cow, Buffalo milk prices to rise by Rs 2 per litre from this date

Milk price hike: The prices of both cow and buffalo milk in Maharashtra are set to go up by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday

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Maharashtra Milk price hike: Cow, Buffalo milk prices to rise by Rs 2 per litre from this date(Photo Credit: ChatGPT)

Milk price hike: In a significant development that is likely to impact consumers across Maharashtra, both cow and buffalo milk are set to become costlier. The prices of both cow and buffalo milk in Maharashtra are set to increase by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The price hike comes after representatives of major cooperative and private dairy companies approved the increase.

How much will milk prices rise in Maharashtra?

The latest decision was taken at a meeting of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association. The meeting was chaired by the Association president Gopalrao Mhaske. According to the association, diesel prices have increased by Rs 10 per litre while packaging expenses have increased by around 30 per cent. The procurement price of milk has risen and further increase is expected, news agency PTI reported.

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Why are milk prices increasing in Maharashtra?

In light of escalating expenses, the association has decided to increase the selling price of milk by Rs 2 per litre and the prices of dairy products by up to 10 per cent. The new prices are scheduled to be effective from August 11, 2026.

The increase in prices is likely to impact consumers in the entire state since the producers and suppliers of milk are now making changes in the pricing of both buffalo milk and cow milk. The move has come in the wake of ongoing deliberations over milk pricing and measures to protect the interests of dairy farmers while also ensuring that consumers are not adversely affected by rising prices.

Meanwhile, last month, the government informed Parliament that there was no proposal to introduce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for milk, adding that prices would continue to be determined by cooperatives and private dairies based on market conditions. In a written reply to a starred question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said milk prices are currently determined by cooperatives and private dairies, and there is no proposal to fix an MSP for the commodity.

According to the government, India produced 248 million metric tonnes (MMT) of milk in 2024-25, up from 146 MMT in 2014-15, registering an increase of about 69 per cent, ANI reported. It attributed the growth to measures such as breed development, genetic improvement, free artificial insemination, sex-sorted semen and in-vitro fertilisation. The government said 17.27 crore artificial inseminations have been carried out, increasing coverage from 20 per cent to 42 per cent and boosting milk productivity by 67 per cent.

(With inputs from the agencies)