New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The Aurangabad MLA put out a Facebook post announcing the same and said that he is currently under quarantined at home in Mumbai. Sattar also requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.