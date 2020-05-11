New Delhi: A day after getting his way cleared, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday filed his nomination for elections to the state legislative council which is scheduled to be held on May 21. Also Read - Maharashtra Legislative Council Election: Uddhav Thackeray Files His Nomination

While filing his nomination, Uddhav Thackeray, who is contesting his first election for the constitutional post, has declared that he and his family have assets worth Rs 143.26 crore, including movable and immovable property, but he does not own a car.

In the affidavit, he has put liabilities at Rs 15.50 crore, including loans. In his maiden election affidavit, which was submitted before the Election Commission of India on Monday, Thackeray has revealed details of his financial assets and sources of income.

The affidavit further revealed that his wife Rashmi Thackeray, who is editor of Shiv Sena party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, is earning her income from various businesses. The other key revelation in the affidavit is that Uddhav Thackeray does not own a car.

In the affidavit, he has mentioned that there are 23 police complaints against him of which 14 are for either publication of defamatory content or cartoons in ‘Saamana’ as well as its sister concern ‘Dupahar Ka Saamana’, a Hindi newspaper.

However, he has not mentioned both his sons as dependents on him; hence their assets and liabilities are not reflected in the affidavit. Notably, his elder son Aaditya Thackeray is his cabinet colleague and holds the portfolio of environment.

As per the affidavit, the Thackeray family has movable assets of Rs 61,89,57,443 and Rs 81,37,17,320 worth of immovable assets. The liabilities stood at Rs 15,50,36,733.

His affidavit further states that the personal assets of Uddhav Thackeray are worth Rs 76.59 crore, out of which Rs 52.44 crore are immovable and Rs 24.14 crore movable.

His wife has property worth Rs 65.09 crore, out of which Rs 28.92 crore is immovable and Rs 36.16 crore movable.