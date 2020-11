Published: November 23, 2020 9:58 PM IST

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Jameel Shaikh was shot dead on Monday by unidentified persons in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police officials said. Also Read - BJP Worker Shot Dead in North East Delhi, Son Stabbed Further details are awaited.

