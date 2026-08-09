Maharashtra Weather Alert: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Nagpur likely to witness heavy rain, IMD issues statement

No rain alert has been issued for the Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Although there is a possibility of light rain showers at some places. However, the chances of heavy rain are relatively low.

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Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra witnessed heavy rainfall in the last week of July, disrupting normal life across the state. However, according to reports, the state is now set to witness another major change in weather conditions. Although the intensity of rainfall has reduced, heavy rain is still likely in some districts. A yellow alert has been issued for 10 districts of the state for August 9.

It is important to note that the intensity of rain has also reduced in the Konkan region. No rain alert has been issued for the Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Although there is a possibility of light rain showers at some places. However, the chances of heavy rain are relatively low.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are the key details

The intensity of rain has reduced in the Konkan region.

No rain alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

There is a possibility of light rain showers at some places; however, the chances of heavy rain are relatively low.

The weather in North Maharashtra is likely to witness some fluctuations.

Light to moderate rain is expected in some areas, while heavy showers are expected at isolated places.

A yellow alert has been issued for Nashik and Jalgaon districts.

Citizens have been urged to take precautions as winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in these areas.

A yellow alert has been issued for Ahilyanagar district in western Maharashtra.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at some places in the district.

There is no rain alert for other districts in western Maharashtra.

Rainfall conditions are likely to become somewhat active again in Marathwada.

A yellow alert has been issued for five districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv.

Winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in these areas. Light to moderate rain may occur at some places.

In Vidarbha, a yellow alert has been issued for Gondia and Nagpur districts.

There is a possibility of heavy rain and lightning at some places in these districts.

On the other hand, no alert has been issued for the Akola, Amravati, and Chandrapur districts.

Delhi crosses August rainfall average in first eight days

The national capital has crossed its average monthly rainfall for August in just the first eight days of the month, with the Safdarjung Observatory recording 230.1 mm of rain so far. Safdarjung, the city’s prime observatory, had recorded 225.7 mm of rainfall between the start of the month and till 8.30 am on Saturday, while another 4.4 mm was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, taking the cumulative rainfall to 230.1 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mean total rainfall for August in Delhi — based on the 1991-2020 climatological period — is 226.8 mm. The capital city also recorded its wettest August day in two years on Saturday, with Safdarjung receiving 98.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. The last time the city recorded more rainfall on an August day was on August 1, 2024, when 107.6 mm was recorded.