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Maharashtra Monsoon: IMD issues rain alert for 23 districts, check weather forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad

Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Monsoon has made a strong presence across the state, and citizens who were waiting for rain have received a big relief. IMD has issued a rain and thunderstorm alert for 28 districts. Check the IMD weather forecast for the state, including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 26, 2026, 8:32 AM IST
maharashtra monsoon
Maharashtra Monsoon: IMD issues rain alert for 23 districts, check weather forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad | Imaeg: ANI

Maharashtra Monsoon Update: The southwest monsoon has made a strong presence in parts of Maharashtra, bringing relief to people who were waiting for rain. Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall for the past two days. The monsoon showers have brought relief from the scorching heat but have also created problems for Mumbaikars as rainwater has caused severe waterlogging and traffic snarls on major roads. The monsoon, which arrives in June every year, was delayed this year, but the rain has become active in many parts of the state.

Read more: Mumbai Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy downpour, IMD issues alert

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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