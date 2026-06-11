Maharashtra monsoon: IMD issues yellow alert for 15 districts; check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Nashik

Maharashtra Weather Update: Monsoon has become active in the state and the heat wave is still visible in some places. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 15 Maharashtra districts, including 1 in Konkan region, 2 in West Maharashtra, 2 in Marathwada and 10 in Vidarbha. Check IMD weather forecast here.

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Maharashtra monsoon: IMD issues yellow alert for 15 districts; check forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Nashik | Image: ANI

• IMD issues yellow alert for 15 districts across Maharashtra.

• Ratnagiri, Palghar, Kolhapur and Satara may witness thunderstorms and rain.

• Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudurg, Pune and Solapur likely to receive light showers.

• Heavy rainfall warning issued for 10 districts in Vidarbha region.



Maharashtra Weather Update: The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 4, marking the beginning of one of the most important seasons – the rainy season – across India. Pre-monsoon activity has begun in several states across the country. Maharashtra is also witnessing pre-monsoon activities; however, some parts are still reeling under heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 15 Maharashtra districts, including one in the Konkan region, two in West Maharashtra, two in Marathwada and 10 in Vidarbha. Check the IMD weather forecast here.

Konkan Weather Forecast

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Ratnagiri and Palghar districts for today. The region will remain hot throughout the day and rain and gusty winds are likely in some parts in the evening. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely in some parts of Mumbai, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

Western Maharashtra Weather Forecast

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Kolhapur and Satara districts for today. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms accompanied by lightening are expected in the region in evening. Light showers are likely in parts of Sangli, Pune and Solapur districts.

Marathwada Weather Forecast

Similar alerts have also been issued for two districts of Marathwada region – Beed and Dharashiv. IMD has stated that thunderstorms and lightning are expected in these areas. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in some parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur districts.

Vidarbha Weather Forecast

According to IMD, the Vidarbha region is likely to witness intense rainfall today. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts.