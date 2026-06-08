Maharashtra Monsoon BIG Update: Widespread rains in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Vidarbha, Marathwada before THIS date, farmers asked to…

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the last week of June, between June 25 and June 30.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-monsoon-imd-weather-update-mumbai-pune-nashik-konkan-sindhudurg-ratnagiri-vidarbha-khandesh-noida-delhi-gurugram-faridabad-ghaziabad-8439543/ Copy

Maharashtra Monsoon Update (PTI Image)

New Delhi: The weather department on Sunday stated that Maharashtra is unlikely to witness widespread and satisfactory monsoon rainfall before June 15. Officials further added that weather forecasts are indicating subdued rainfall activity and slow monsoon advancement across the state. The Maharashtra Agriculture and Disaster Management Department said that while the southwest monsoon has entered south Konkan, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts till June 9, the overall rainfall pattern across the state is expected to remain weak over the next week, prompting authorities to advise farmers against rushing with sowing operations

“Current weather conditions do not indicate satisfactory and widespread rainfall across the state. Farmers should not undertake sowing operations merely on the basis of forecast thunderstorm activity and isolated rainfall. The maximum temperatures are likely to remain high in several regions till at least June 12,” the advisory said. Temperatures in Vidarbha and Khandesh may cross the 40-degrees Celsius mark, while Marathwada is expected to record temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

ALSO READ: IMD weather forecast June 8: Heatwave alert in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains expected in THESE states | Check details

“Farmers should closely monitor weather forecasts and wait for sustained and widespread rainfall before beginning sowing operations to avoid potential crop losses,” it added.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the department, parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, and Madhya Maharashtra may experience cloudy skies.

These regions are also likely to witness scattered thunderstorms accompanied by rain during afternoon hours till at least June 15

But this rainfall is unlikely to be adequate for widespread sowing activities.

The advisory urged citizens to exercise caution during thunderstorms and lightning, advising them not to take shelter under trees, tin sheds, or near electrical transformers, poles, and power lines.

When will the monsoon arrive in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram?

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) during the last week of June, between June 25 and June 30. The Weather Department has said that the neighbouring cities, including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, as well as several other parts of northern India, are also expected to receive monsoon rains within the same period.

Although the monsoon typically reaches Kerala by June 1, this year it made landfall on June 4, arriving three days later than usual. The monsoon is forecast to continue its advance towards northwestern regions, covering areas of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. In 2025, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 29, which was two days later than the city’s normal onset date of June 27, calculated using the long-term average from 1961 to 2019.