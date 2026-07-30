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  • Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri likely to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri likely to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Yavatmal, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected to persist over the next few days before easing towards the end of the forecast period.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 30, 2026, 7:48 AM IST
Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri likely to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert
Mumbai Rains

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall activity across Maharashtra over the next five days. The weather department has also issued Red, Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. It is important to note that the IMD has placed Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia under a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

The districts are expected to witness intense rainfall activity, with heavy to very heavy rain likely to continue before conditions gradually improve later in the forecast period. The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Latur and the ghat areas of Kolhapur. These districts are also likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during the forecast period.

Read more: Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Raigad, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues statement

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

  • An IMD yellow alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik
  • These districts are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places
  • Some locations also expected to receive spells of heavy rainfall during the forecast period.
  • The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Latur and the ghat areas of Kolhapur.
  • These districts are also likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during the forecast period.
  • The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Yavatmal, with thunderstorms and moderate rainfall expected to persist over the next few days before easing towards the end of the forecast period.
  • IMD has cautioned that the heavy rainfall could trigger localised flooding, waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas
  • Flash floods, landslides, mudslides and riverine flooding in vulnerable catchments.
  • Strong winds may uproot weak trees, damage plantations and standing crops, while road, rail, air and ferry services could face disruptions.
  • Rough sea conditions are also expected along the Konkan coast.

Yellow alert has also issued for the ghat areas of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, the ghat areas of Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and Washim.

18 killed in rain-related incidents in Thane since onset of monsoon

Eighteen persons have so far died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Thane district during the ongoing monsoon season, while more than 790 have been affected due to landslides, wall collapses and flooding, officials said on Tuesday. Two of the fatalities were reported on Monday, according to a district administration report.

It said 17 persons suffered injuries in various rain-related incidents across the district during the current monsoon season. The district adjoining Mumbai witnessed heavy rains for several days this month, leading to incidents of wall collapses and flooding in various areas.

Since July 24, four persons were swept away in floods and drowned in water bodies, and efforts were underway to trace them, as per the report. As many as 229 families, comprising 797 persons, have been affected due to incidents such as landslides, wall collapses, flooding of rivers and other rain-induced calamities. They have been lodged in relief camps, it said.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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