Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Nagpur, Nashik likely to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues statement

A yellow alert has been issued for Thane and Sindhudurg districts, warning of light to moderate monsoon rainfall along with thunderstorms.

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IMD Weather Update

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been witnessing cloudy skies over the past few days, with moderate rainfall reported from various parts of the state. The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain in several districts of Maharashtra. According to the Meteorological Department, Palghar district in the Konkan region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Owing to the prevailing weather conditions, a yellow alert has been issued for Thane and Sindhudurg districts, warning of light to moderate monsoon rainfall along with thunderstorms.

Similarly, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Here are some of the key details:

Palghar district in the Konkan region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

A yellow alert has been issued for Thane and Sindhudurg districts, warning of light to moderate monsoon rainfall along with thunderstorms.

Similarly, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds and lightning is expected in Pune, Satara Ghatmatha area and Sangli districts of western Maharashtra.

A yellow alert has been issued for Satara Pune, Sangli

Heavy rainfall is likely in Pune, Ghatmatha area and some other places.

Light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds has also been forecast in Kolhapur, Kolhapur Ghatmatha and Solapur districts.

Light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is likely in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha and Ahilyanagar districts of North Maharashtra.

Owing to this weather condition, a yellow alert has been forecast for all the districts.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded districts of Marathwada region are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with lightning at isolated places.

Monsoon is expected to arrive in the districts of Chandrapur, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Wardha and Gondia in Vidarbha region with thunderstorms and lightning.

A yellow alert has been issued for all these districts. An orange alert has been issued for Amravati district.

Uttarakhand: Monsoon progress within next 2-3 days; alert issued for hilly regions

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into parts of Uttarakhand over the next two to three days, the Meteorological Centre said. As of Sunday, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj, and Motihari.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning, placing the hilly districts in the state under a watch. Isolated places in these hilly regions are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense to very intense spells of rain, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at many places in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Nainital, and Champawat districts.