Maharashtra Monsoon Big Update: Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Marathwada, Nagpur, Nashik likely to witness light rain; IMD says pre-monsoon showers to…

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded zero rainfall in the city during the first 15 days of June. A similar situation was last observed in Pune in 2014.

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Maharashtra Monsoon Update (PTI)

New Delhi: What comes as good news for the people of Maharashtra, who have been witnessing scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated places across the state. Earlier, the IMD had predicted that the southwest monsoon would advance further into Maharashtra over the next four to five days. In a short-term forecast issued at 8:30 am on Monday, light rain was predicted in Mumbai. Residents eagerly looked to the skies, but despite the forecast, only cloudy conditions prevailed.

Weather experts are of the opinion that due to a lack of moisture, even light rainfall failed to materialize throughout the day. It is important to note that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is expected to continue experiencing heat and humidity for the next two days, with the possibility of thunderstorms and rain during the evening hours.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur likely to witness rain, IMD issues alert

Weather condition in Mumbai:

Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2°C at Santacruz and 35°C at Colaba, which were 3.1°C and 3.5°C above normal, respectively.

The minimum temperature dipped below 30°C, it provided little relief.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 29.5°C at Santacruz and 29.6°C at Colaba, both significantly above average by 3.4°C and 3.6°C, respectively.

Humidity levels remained between 60 percent and 70 percent throughout the day, resulting in persistently uncomfortable and muggy conditions.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted light rain or thundershowers in some areas.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Palghar and Thane districts on June 17.

It is important to note that while the regional weather department has issued this forecast, satellite images indicate that there are currently no rain-bearing clouds in the sky.

Pune Weather Condition:

The weather department has stated that the adverse weather conditions have slowed the progress of the monsoon in the Konkan region over the past week. Pune, too, has been left disappointed this year due to the absence of pre-monsoon showers. Owing to this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recorded zero rainfall in the city during the first 15 days of June. A similar situation was last observed in Pune in 2014.

Temperatures in the city are expected to remain above normal for the next two days. According to the IMD, skies are likely to remain mostly clear until the afternoon, becoming partly cloudy by evening. No rainfall is forecast for Pune over the next four days.

Rain Forecast for Marathwada

A few days ago, the weather department had also issued a heatwave warning for the Marathwada region. Currently, the area is experiencing hot and humid conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging between 35°C and 38°C.

However, there is a possibility of scattered rainfall in parts of Marathwada in the coming days. Despite this, the region is still waiting for the arrival of the monsoon.

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Western Maharashtra

Intermittent pre-monsoon showers have provided some relief in western Maharashtra. Moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is forecast in the districts of Pune, Satara, and Sangli.