Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update: Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur likely to witness rain, IMD issues alert

According to the weather department, the weather in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri in the Konkan region will continue to witness heatwave.

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Maharashtra Monsoon Update (PTI Image)

Mumbai: What can be termed a major relief for the people of Maharashtra, who have been witnessing a scorching heatwave, is that pre-monsoon conditions have now emerged across the state, while only a yellow heat alert has been forecast for some places. It is important to note that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow rain alert for all districts of the Konkan region. In this article, we have highlighted the overall weather forecast for the state for June 15, 2026.

According to the weather department, the weather in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri in the Konkan region will continue to witness heatwave. However, light rain is expected after the afternoon. There is also a possibility of light rain in the Sindhudurg district.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Monsoon Big Update: Rain, thunderstorms likely to hit Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nagpur, and Ahilyanagar by THIS date, check IMD update here

Maharashtra weather: Here are some of the key details

The weather is likely to remain dry in Dhule district.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in some places in Nandurbar and Jalgaon districts.

Light rain is likely to occur in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Pune district.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur districts

A yellow forecast of rain has been issued for these districts.

A yellow heat alert has been issued for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts in Marathwada.

Light rain has been forecast for Parbhani and Hingoli districts.

Light to moderate rain has been forecast for Beed, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv districts.

No alert has been issued for Akola district.

Heat wave is likely to hit Amravati in Vidarbha region.

Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli. Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with gusty winds at some places.

Heat wave is likely to spread in these districts.

No alert has been issued for Washim and Buldhana districts.

Don’t venture into sea during monsoon: Goa’s lifesaving agency advises citizens

Goa’s state-appointed lifesaving agency has directed local residents and tourists not to venture into the sea during the monsoon season, saying unpredictable weather conditions can suddenly turn the situation dangerous. In an advisory issued, Drishti Marine lifesaving services said swimming in the sea and coastal water sports activities are prohibited during the monsoon season.

More than 450 trained lifesavers and beach marshals have been deployed across 54 beaches in the state, including 30 in South Goa and 24 in North Goa, to assist visitors and respond to emergencies. Apart from beaches, lifesavers have also been stationed at Mayem Lake, Dudhsagar Waterfalls, Savri Waterfall and Mhovacho Guno, it said in the statement.