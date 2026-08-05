Mumbai Weather Update: Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Nashik, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv districts of Marathwada region.

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IMD Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing scattered rainfall over the past few days. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for today, August 5. According to the weather department, the Konkan region, the Ghat areas, and some parts of the state are likely to receive heavy rain. Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast for the rest of the state.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad district of Konkan. Heavy rainfall is expected at some places in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and a yellow alert has been issued. Moderate rainfall is expected in Palghar and Thane, while moderate rainfall is also expected in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Key details here

An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad district of Konkan.

Heavy rainfall is expected at some places in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, and a yellow alert has been issued.

Moderate rainfall is expected in Palghar and Thane, while moderate rainfall is also expected in Mumbai.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in Dhule, Nashik, Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

Heavy rain is likely at some places in the Nashik Ghats.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in these places.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Pune district in western Maharashtra.

An orange alert has been issued for Pune.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places on the Satara and Kolhapur Ghats.

A yellow alert has been issued for both these districts.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli and Solapur districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv districts of Marathwada region.

No specific alert has been issued for Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, Nagpur, Yavatmal districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at some places in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia districts and a yellow alert has been issued for these districts.

IMD forecasts wet spell in Odisha from Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a wet spell from Wednesday even as villages in several districts remained affected by floods, officials said. Several people were still in relief camps in Jajpur, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur districts as floodwaters were yet to recede from their villages, even as many rivers recorded a decline in the water levels, they said.

People of Jajpur’s Dasarathpur, Bhadrak’s Basudevpur and Kujang and Tirtol areas of Jagatsinghpur were unable to return to their villages as the roads remained submerged, the officials said. The IMD, in its evening bulletin, said the rain spell will begin on August 5 and continue till August 10.