Mumbai Weather Update: Thane, Pune, Mumbai, Palghar, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues statement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy downpour alerts for several districts in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The weather department has also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds between July 28 and 31, 2026. The weather department said a deep depression over eastern India is expected to move west-northwest, bringing widespread rainfall and the risk of flooding across the region.
The weather department has also issued a yellow monsoon alert for Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg divisions in Konkan. While Mumbai is likely to experience light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers.
The Char Dham Yatra was suspended for two days on Tuesday as incessant heavy rain battered Uttarakhand, triggering landslides, blocking more than 100 roads and disrupting traffic for nearly 12 hours in Dehradun after the approach road to a bridge over the Tons River collapsed, officials said.
Schools from classes 1 to 12 remained closed in several districts, while the state government placed the administration on high alert amid warnings of more heavy rain.
In view of an ‘orange’ alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for most districts, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to remain on round-the-clock vigil, clear blocked roads on priority and keep helicopter services on standby for emergencies.
Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup said the Char Dham Yatra would remain suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of forecasts of heavy rain and the risk of landslides along the pilgrimage routes.
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