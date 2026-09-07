Maharashtra Weather Update: Rain likely in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Satara, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Jalna, Hingoli today, IMD issues alert

Light showers may occur at some places in North Maharashtra and Marathwada. A yellow alert has been issued for Gadchiroli district and heavy rain has been predicted in the district.

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Maharashtra Weather Update

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing incessant rainfall over the past few days, which has marked the beginning of the Kharif season. However, it is important to note that there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the state over the next 4 to 5 days, although the intensity of the rain is expected to decrease. Due to local weather conditions, light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in some areas. Most districts of the state are likely to experience mainly cloudy weather, with occasional strong sunshine.

Here are some of the key details:

According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in some parts of Dhule, Nashik and Nanded districts.

Cloudy weather with isolated light showers is expected in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Jalna and Hingoli districts.

The low-pressure area formed along the Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh border is gradually weakening.

The intensity of rainfall in the state has decreased as the main monsoon belt has shifted northwards from Maharashtra.

As a result, the state is likely to experience mainly dry and cloudy weather, along with hot conditions, over the next few days.

Light showers may occur at some places in North Maharashtra and Marathwada

A yellow alert has been issued for Gadchiroli district and heavy rain has been predicted in the district.

The rest of Maharashtra will remain dry or cloudy.

Although there will be no heavy rain alert for the next few days, there may be sudden rain due to local weather conditions, so farmers should keep an eye on the weather forecast.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in parts of West Bengal till Wednesday

Parts of West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms till September 9 due to active monsoon and a low-pressure area moving eastwards from Uttar Pradesh, the weather department said on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms accompanied by winds gusting up to 40 km per hour are likely over most places of south Bengal, including Kolkata.

With a low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh likely to move east-northeastward, heavy rain will occur in Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts, Birbhum, Hooghly, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas, it said.

According to the IMD, heavy downpour is very likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till September 9.