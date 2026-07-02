  • India News
  • News
  • India
  • Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Will government allow work from home today as heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur? Roads flooded, traffic jams reported
LIVE

Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Will government allow work from home today as heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur? Roads flooded, traffic jams reported

According to the latest report, Dombivli recorded over 18 tree-fall incidents in 24 hours, damaging vehicles and disrupting power supply—including a large tree that crushed three cars and two two-wheelers near Kalyan's Shatrunjay Tower.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 2, 2026, 8:19 AM IST
Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Will government allow work from home today as heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur? Roads flooded, traffic jams reported
Maharashtra Monsoon Live Updates

Maharashtra Monsoon Live: The state of Maharashtra once again woke up to another washout Thursday, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar — warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming hours. As waterlogging returns to familiar hotspots, one question is once again on every commuter’s mind: will offices finally call it and allow employees to work from home? According to the reports, the continuous rain has already left several parts of the city waterlogged, snarling traffic and disrupting daily life.

The government has directed all the civic teams to be on high alert in low-lying pockets, while commuters are being urged to check transport updates before stepping out. On Wednesday, the Western Express Highway near Santacruz East turned into a slow crawl of headlights and horns as heavy rainfall triggered a massive traffic snarl.

Read more: Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Monsoon advances across Maharashtra, nears Mumbai; BMC alerts citizens after IMD issues 3-hour Orange weather warning

According to the latest report, Dombivli recorded over 18 tree-fall incidents in 24 hours, damaging vehicles and disrupting power supply—including a large tree that crushed three cars and two two-wheelers near Kalyan’s Shatrunjay Tower. With an orange alert now extended till July 4 and the southwest monsoon gaining strength over Maharashtra, the IMD has flagged the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated spots—and even minor landslide risk in the Central Maharashtra ghats.

Maharashtra Monsoon Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 2, 2026 8:57 AM IST

    Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Mumbai has been warned of heavy rainfall over the next four days. Some parts of the city are also expected to receive intense showers, with up to 200 mm of rain likely to be recorded in a 24-hour period.

  • Jul 2, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    Maharashtra Monsoon Live: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur in eastern Vidarbha and Amravati and Akola in western Vidarbha .

  • Jul 2, 2026 8:27 AM IST

    Maharashtra Monsoon Live: There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in some parts of Marathwada. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days.

  • Jul 2, 2026 8:21 AM IST

    Maharashtra Monsoon Live: The India Meteorological Department (Maharashtra Rain News) has predicted heavy rains in Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra for the next four days

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.