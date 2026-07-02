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Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Will government allow work from home today as heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur? Roads flooded, traffic jams reported

According to the latest report, Dombivli recorded over 18 tree-fall incidents in 24 hours, damaging vehicles and disrupting power supply—including a large tree that crushed three cars and two two-wheelers near Kalyan's Shatrunjay Tower.

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Maharashtra Monsoon Live Updates

Maharashtra Monsoon Live: The state of Maharashtra once again woke up to another washout Thursday, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar — warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the coming hours. As waterlogging returns to familiar hotspots, one question is once again on every commuter’s mind: will offices finally call it and allow employees to work from home? According to the reports, the continuous rain has already left several parts of the city waterlogged, snarling traffic and disrupting daily life.

The government has directed all the civic teams to be on high alert in low-lying pockets, while commuters are being urged to check transport updates before stepping out. On Wednesday, the Western Express Highway near Santacruz East turned into a slow crawl of headlights and horns as heavy rainfall triggered a massive traffic snarl.

According to the latest report, Dombivli recorded over 18 tree-fall incidents in 24 hours, damaging vehicles and disrupting power supply—including a large tree that crushed three cars and two two-wheelers near Kalyan’s Shatrunjay Tower. With an orange alert now extended till July 4 and the southwest monsoon gaining strength over Maharashtra, the IMD has flagged the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated spots—and even minor landslide risk in the Central Maharashtra ghats.

Maharashtra Monsoon Live: