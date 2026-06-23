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Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Rains hit parts of Mumbai and Raigad; BMC alerts citizens after IMD issues 3-hour Orange weather warning

As per the press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: June 23, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Rains hit parts of Mumbai and Raigad; BMC alerts citizens after IMD issues 3-hour Orange weather warning

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the residents in Mumbai and Raigad to exercise caution on Tuesday following a fresh nowcast warning issued, citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has issued an alert warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate rain spells, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds between 30 and 40 kmph in isolated areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been activated for Mumbai and Raigad as of 7:00 am today and will be in effect for the next three hours, highlighting a risk of sudden thunderstorms and lightning. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.

Read more: Mumbai Monsoon Big Update: Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Alibag, Ratnagiri, Nashik to witness heavy rain in next 2 days, IMD issues statement

As per the press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Maharashtra Monsoon Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jun 23, 2026 11:01 AM IST

    Maharashtra Monsoon Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.

  • Jun 23, 2026 10:48 AM IST

    Maharashtra Monsoon Live: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been activated for Mumbai and Raigad as of 7:00 am today and will be in effect for the next three hours

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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