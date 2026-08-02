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  • Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Sangli to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Sangli to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

As per the weather department, light to moderate rain likely to lash in Konkan, Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai. A yellow alert has been issued for two districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 2, 2026, 7:01 AM IST
Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Sangli to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert
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New Delhi: The state of Maharashtra is likely to witness active monsoon conditions on August 2, with light to moderate rainfall across many areas and heavy rain in some regions, especially Konkan, Mumbai, and parts of central Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms likely during this period.

As per the weather department, light to moderate rain likely to lash in Konkan, Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai. A yellow alert has been issued for two districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri. There is a possibility of moderate rain in Sindhudurg district.

Read more: Assam Floods: Death toll climbs to 80; Govt announces 6-month loan moratorium in affected districts, check IMD weather update

Maharashtra Weather: Here are some of the key details

  • In Konkan, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai will experience light to moderate rain.
  • A yellow alert has been issued for two districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri.
  • There is a possibility of moderate rain in Sindhudurg district.
  • Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik in North Maharashtra.
  • Light rainfall is likely in Ahilyanagar and Jalgaon.
  • Moderate rainfall is likely in the Ghatmatha area of ​​Nashik.
  • There is a possibility of light rain in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur in western Maharashtra.
  • A yellow alert of rain is expected in Satara Ghatmatha, Kolhapur Ghatmatha and Pune Ghatmatha areas.
  • Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv districts.
  • Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts.
  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim districts of Vidarbha.
  • No rainfall alert has been issued in Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Buldhana and Bhandara districts.

Average rainfall in India during second half of monsoon to be below-normal: IMD

India as a whole is most likely to witness below-normal rainfall during the second half of the southwest monsoon from August to September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast. The rainfall is expected to be less than 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), it said.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region in a given period, such as a month or a season, averaged over a long period, typically 30 to 50 years. The LPA of rainfall over the country as a whole during the August to September period, based on historical data from 1971 to 2020, is 422.8 mm.

In a statement, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the IMD, said, “During this (August-September) period, below-normal rainfall is very likely over many parts of the country, except some parts of peninsular India, central India, northern parts of northwest India, and east and northeast India, where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely.”

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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