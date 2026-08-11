Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Pune likely to see heavy rain, IMD issues alert

New Delhi: Maharashtra, which witnessed incessant rainfall last month, has been experiencing hot and humid conditions for over a week now. While the change in weather has brought some relief to areas that received heavy rainfall, a large part of the state is still awaiting adequate rain. Pune Meteorological Department expert S.D. Sanap has now shared an important update on the upcoming weather conditions.
“Very light rainfall is being recorded in the ghat areas and various parts of Pune district. Several locations have recorded less than 5 mm of rain. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in the ghat areas over the past 24 hours. Light rainfall is likely over the next few days, while some areas may also experience dry spells,” S.D. Sanap said.
“There is no possibility of widespread rainfall over the next five days, nor is heavy rainfall expected. The rainfall activity is likely to remain moderate, with rain possible at isolated places. Therefore, there is little possibility of the rainfall deficit being made up. However, light rain may occur at isolated locations. At present, there is no active weather system, such as a low-pressure area or active monsoon winds,” weather expert S.D. Sanap said.
“There is a low-pressure area, but it has formed over the northern parts of the Bay of Bengal. Its impact is being felt in Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. It is unlikely to have any impact on our region over the next four to five days. If there are any further changes in the weather, we will provide an update,” he said.
The IMD has issued heavy rains alert for Ghatmatha, Akola and Amravati in Pune. While Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Wardha and Nagpur districts are likely to receive rain accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. However, the rest of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada will experience light to moderate showers accompanied by heat and shadow.
Cloudy skies and light rain greeted Delhi residents on Monday as the national capital recorded its 10th consecutive day of “satisfactory” air quality, with the maximum temperature settling at 35.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Delhi’s air quality was “satisfactory” on all 10 days of August this year, a pattern seen for the first time since 2024, when the city also maintained satisfactory air quality throughout the first 10 days of the month.
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