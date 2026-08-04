Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli likely to witness heavy rain today, IMD issues alert

In North Maharashtra, there is a possibility of light rain in Dhule and Nandurbar districts. There is a possibility of light rain with thundershowers in Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar and Nashik.

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New Delhi: There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in parts of Maharashtra today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rain at a few places across the state. However, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert for some areas, as there is a possibility of heavy showers. Moderate rainfall is likely in the Konkan districts of Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Palghar district.

In North Maharashtra, there is a possibility of light rain in Dhule and Nandurbar districts. Light rain with thundershowers is likely in Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar and Nashik. There is a possibility of moderate rain in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

There is a possibility of moderate rainfall in the districts of Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Palghar district.

In North Maharashtra, there is a possibility of light rain in Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

There is a possibility of light rain with thundershowers in Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar and Nashik.

There is a possibility of moderate rain in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

In western Maharashtra, light rain with thundershowers is expected in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Sangli districts.

A yellow alert of heavy to very heavy rain has been issued in the Pune Ghatmatha, Satara Ghatmatha and Kolhapur Ghatmatha areas.

In Marathwada region, the Meteorological Department has predicted light rain for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed districts.

There is a possibility of rain with thundershowers in Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv districts.

No weather forecast has been issued for the three districts of Vidarbha – Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and Washim.

A yellow alert of light to moderate rain with thundershowers has been issued for the districts of Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandala.

MeT cautions of flash flood in seven Himachal districts amid heavy rain forecast

The weather office on Monday cautioned of flash floods in at least seven districts of Himachal Pradesh in view of a heavy rainfall forecast in several areas across the state. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has indicated low flash flood risk to areas in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts till Tuesday morning.

The weather office on Monday evening issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rains in isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Una, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilapsur districts in the next 12 hours. It also issued a ‘yellow’ alert of heavy rains in isolated parts of the state till August 9.

There is possibility of landslide and flash floods in vulnerable areas, the MeT said.