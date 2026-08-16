Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Nashik likely to witness heavy rains, IMD issues alert

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours. The low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and subsequently moved further inland. According to the weather department, the system is currently moving towards areas of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The effects of this weather system are being felt in Maharashtra, particularly in the Vidarbha region.
The low-pressure area intensified into a depression before moving further and reaching areas around Ranchi. The depression is likely to gradually weaken over the next six to eight hours, following which its impact is also expected to diminish.
The southern parts of West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall till August 18 under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the North Bay of Bengal. It said squally weather with wind speed between 35 and 45 kmph, and occasionally gusting up to 55 kmph, will prevail over the region and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.
The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts on August 17 and 18, with extremely heavy downpour likely over Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram on August 17.
Heavy rain is also likely over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas on August 16 and 17, the IMD said.
Heavy downpour is also likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar from August 18 to August 21.
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