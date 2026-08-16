Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Nashik likely to witness heavy rains, IMD issues alert

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the districts of Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Wardha, and Gadchiroli.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-monsoon-mumbai-rains-imd-weather-update-mumbai-pune-thane-nagpur-satara-sangli-nashik-bmc-flood-8502681/ Copy

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Maharashtra has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past 48 hours. The low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and subsequently moved further inland. According to the weather department, the system is currently moving towards areas of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. The effects of this weather system are being felt in Maharashtra, particularly in the Vidarbha region.

The low-pressure area intensified into a depression before moving further and reaching areas around Ranchi. The depression is likely to gradually weaken over the next six to eight hours, following which its impact is also expected to diminish.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are the key details

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the districts of Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Wardha, and Gadchiroli.

Along with this, thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning are also likely at some places.

There is a possibility of rain in many parts of Vidarbha, including Gondia and Bhandara.

Rains are likely to continue in some districts of Vidarbha on Sunday as well. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Amravati, Akola, Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the ghat areas of Raigad and Satara on Sunday.

The maximum impact of rain in Maharashtra in the next 48 hours is likely to be seen in Vidarbha.

Along with Vidarbha, there is also a possibility of rain in the Ghat area of ​​Madhya Maharashtra.

No major alert has been issued for other urban areas of the state at present.

The next two days will be important considering the rainfall situation in the Ghats and Vidarbha.

Heavy rain in southern Bengal likely till August 18 due to low pressure

The southern parts of West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rainfall till August 18 under the influence of a low-pressure area forming over the North Bay of Bengal. It said squally weather with wind speed between 35 and 45 kmph, and occasionally gusting up to 55 kmph, will prevail over the region and advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts on August 17 and 18, with extremely heavy downpour likely over Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram on August 17.

Heavy rain is also likely over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas on August 16 and 17, the IMD said.

Heavy downpour is also likely over the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar from August 18 to August 21.