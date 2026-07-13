Maharashtra Weather Update: Rains likely in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nagpur today, IMD issues statement

The weather is likely to remain dry in the three districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon. Light rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, and Ahilyanagar.

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Maharashtra Rains

New Delhi: Maharashtra witnessed incessant rainfall last week, but over the past few days, the state has seen a rise in temperatures. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate downpours are predicted in some districts of the state. As per the weather department, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region are expected to receive light rain.

Two districts, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, are likely to receive light to moderate rain. The weather is likely to remain dry in the three districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon. Light rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, and Ahilyanagar.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region are expected to receive light rain.

Two districts, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

The weather is likely to remain dry in the three districts of Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon.

Light rain is expected in Nashik, Nashik Ghatmatha, and Ahilyanagar.

Light rain is expected in Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts of western Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Pune Ghatmatha, Kolhapur Ghatmatha, and Satara Ghatmatha areas.

Dry weather is expected in two districts of Sangli and Solapur.

In the Marathwada region, the weather will remain dry in all the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Beed and Dharashiv.

The Meteorological Department has not issued any alert in the districts of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Bhandara, Washim, Yavatmal, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Wardha.

Monsoon activity subdued in large parts of India, Uttarakhand on red alert

Southwest Monsoon activity remained subdued in large parts of India on Sunday, with heavy rainfall confined to Uttarakhand, Himachal, West Bengal, and the northeastern states. The India Meteorological Department, in its daily bulletin on Sunday, predicted ‘isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall’ likely over northeast India, West Bengal, and Bihar during the next 2-3 days and isolated heavy falls over east Uttar Pradesh in 4-5 days.

The IMD also forecast weak rainfall activity in northwest, west central and over south Peninsular India in the next 6-7 days. For Uttarakhand, the IMD issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall triggered landslides across Uttarakhand, blocking 126 roads, including two national highways, while a wall collapse in Dehradun left a woman injured and forced seven families to evacuate.

Repair work was underway on the Yamunotri Highway, which has been closed for the past three days due to a landslide at Syanachatti.