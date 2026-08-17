Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Satara, Sangli, Ratnagiri likely to witness rain today, IMD issues alert

Heavy rainfall is expected at various places in Raigad and Ratnagiri. Of these, the Meteorological Department has forecast a yellow alert for rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

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New Delhi: The state of Maharashtra has been witnessing steady rainfall for the last few days. According to the weather department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in some places today. However, the Meteorological Department has not issued any alert as of now. Light to moderate rainfall is more likely in Palghar and Mumbai. Moderate rainfall is more likely in Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

Heavy rainfall is expected at various places in Raigad and Ratnagiri. Of these, the Meteorological Department has forecast a yellow alert for rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Light rain is expected in Nandurbar and Nashik. Light rain and thunderstorms are likely in Dhule. Light rain and thunderstorm are likely in Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar. Moderate rain is likely in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are some of the key updates

Light to moderate rainfall is more likely in Palghar and Mumbai.

Moderate rainfall is more likely in Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

Heavy rainfall is expected at various places in Raigad and Ratnagiri.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a yellow alert for rainfall in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Light rain is expected in Nandurbar and Nashik.

Light rain and thunderstorm are likely in Dhule. Light rain and thunderstorm are likely in Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar.

Moderate rain is likely in Nashik Ghatmatha area.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely in Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur districts of western Maharashtra.

There is a yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Pune Ghatmatha and Satara Ghatmatha areas.

Light rain with thundershowers is likely in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv and Jalna.

Light rain is expected in Parbhani, Beed and Hingoli.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely in Nanded, Latur. No alert has been issued in Akola.

No weather alert has been issued in Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal and Nagpur.

Over 2.37 lakh evacuated as Odisha braces for more rain

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit flood-hit Bhadrak and Jajpur districts on Monday as the state remains on high alert following an IMD forecast of extremely heavy rain in the wake of the formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The state has evacuated more than 2.37 lakh people to safety as heavy rain continued for the second day, worsening the situation in several flood-hit northern districts, an official said.

Taking to X, Majhi said the government was closely monitoring the situation and that local administrations were carrying out rescue and relief operations.

“Ensuring swift assistance reaches the affected people and their safety is our topmost priority. Tomorrow morning, I will visit the flood-affected areas to directly assess the situation. Please follow the administration’s directives and stay safe; the government is always with you,” he said.