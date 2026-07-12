Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Will it rain in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Satara, Nashik, Ratnagiri today? IMD issues statement

Light rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar districts in North Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain is also expected in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

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Maharashtra Monsoon Update

New Delhi: After incessant rainfall at the beginning of the month, Maharashtra has witnessed a sudden pause in rains over the past few days, bringing back summer-like conditions across the state. In Mumbai, residents are once again experiencing scorching heat and high humidity, with many sweating profusely. As per the weather department, light rain is expected in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are also likely to witness moderate downpours. However, it is important to note that no rain alert has been issued.

Light rain is expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar districts in North Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain is also expected in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

Maharashtra Weather: Here are some of the key details

In the Konkan region, light rain is expected in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Light to moderate rain is expected in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Overall, no rain alert has been issued.

Light rain is expected in the districts of Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rain is also expected in the Nashik Ghatmatha area.

Light rain is expected in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of western Maharashtra.

Light to moderate rain is likely in Kolhapur Ghatmatha area.

Moderate rain is likely in Satara Ghatmatha area. Dry weather is likely in Sangli and Solapur.

In Marathwada region, light rain is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Hingoli districts.

The weather is likely to remain dry in Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv and Nanded districts.

The Meteorological Department has not made any forecast for the districts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Nagpur in Vidarbha.

Haryana CM reviews monsoon preparedness

Reviewing Haryana’s monsoon preparedness, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed all deputy commissioners to prepare comprehensive action plans to ensure there is no waterlogging during the rainy season. Chairing a high-level meeting via video conferencing on late Friday, Saini reviewed flood-control measures, drainage arrangements and emergency response systems across the state.

Divisional commissioners and senior officers of the Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, Urban Local Bodies, Development and Panchayats, Revenue, Health and other departments attended the meeting. The chief minister instructed officials to complete all monsoon preparedness measures without delay and ensure effective drainage systems to minimise inconvenience to the public.

He directed deputy commissioners to identify waterlogging-prone areas in advance, closely monitor the situation in their districts and ensure prompt drainage of accumulated rainwater to minimise disruption to normal life.