Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Raigad, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues statement

New Delhi: Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days as the southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across the state throughout the week. As per the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heaviest showers are likely over Konkan, the Western Ghats and parts of Central Maharashtra, where isolated places could receive very heavy rainfall. The weather department has also issued Orange and Yellow alerts for the parts of the state.
As per the India Meteorological Department, Palghar in Konkan region is likely to experience light to moderate rains along with thundershowers. Thane and Mumbai are also likely to experience moderate rains. A yellow alert for rain has been forecast for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of Uttarakhand for Tuesday, while a ‘yellow’ alert has been sounded for the remaining districts, with officials instructed to remain vigilant to prevent major disruptions in view of the forecast.
An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. There is likelihood of thunderstorms and intense spells of rainfall in these districts, the weather office said.
A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for the remaining districts of the state, with a possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.
Officials said in view of the alerts, district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant and exercise caution.
According to IMD’s colour-coded weather warning system, a “yellow alert” indicates worsening weather, and advises citizens to stay updated on the developing condition. It upgrades to an “orange alert” when severe weather is imminent, and cautions citizens of significant disruptions to transport and power, among others.
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