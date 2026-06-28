Mumbai Monsoon Latest Updates: Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur likely to witness heavy rain, IMD says…

According to the weather department, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected in the Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai areas of the Konkan region.

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Mumbai Monsoon Update

Mumbai: In a major relief for the people of Maharashtra, who had been reeling under a severe heatwave and humid conditions, the monsoon has arrived across the state, and the weather is likely to remain conducive to rainfall. It is important to note that, over the past few days, many parts of Maharashtra have witnessed continuous rainfall. On Saturday, heavy rains were recorded in several districts across the state.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected in the Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai areas of the Konkan region. Light to moderate rains with gusty winds are also expected. Light to moderate rains with gusty winds are expected in the Sindhudurg district.

Maharashtra Monsoon Latest Update:

A monsoon alert has been issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of western Maharashtra

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in these regions.

Light to moderate rain is also expected at some places.

Rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in the Sangli, Satara, and Solapur districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv districts in the Marathwada division.

Light to moderate monsoon accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds is expected in these areas.

Rainfall accompanied by gusty winds has been predicted at some places in Hingoli district.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds has been predicted in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nashik districts of North Maharashtra.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected at some places in the districts of Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Amravati, Bhandara and Yavatmal in Vidarbha.

A yellow alert has been issued for all these districts.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy Rains in Uttarakhand

On Saturday, the Meteorological Centre issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across Himachal Pradesh from July 1 to 3, even as the state missed the normal arrival date of the southwest monsoon on June 25.

The MeT office also forecast a wet spell over the next six days, with light to moderate rain till June 30 and heavy rain from July 1 to 3. Weather remained mainly dry during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall at 17.1 mm rains, followed by Gohar (5 mm), Mashobra (4 mm), Shilaroo (3.2 mm) and Sujanpur Tira (1.8 mm).

The Met office also predicted light to moderate rain or snow at most places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on July 3. Una was hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest with a minimum of 8 degree Celsius.