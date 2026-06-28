Mumbai Monsoon Latest Updates: Thane, Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur likely to witness heavy rain, IMD says...

Mumbai: In a major relief for the people of Maharashtra, who had been reeling under a severe heatwave and humid conditions, the monsoon has arrived across the state, and the weather is likely to remain conducive to rainfall. It is important to note that, over the past few days, many parts of Maharashtra have witnessed continuous rainfall. On Saturday, heavy rains were recorded in several districts across the state.
According to the weather department, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms are expected in the Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai areas of the Konkan region. Light to moderate rains with gusty winds are also expected. Light to moderate rains with gusty winds are expected in the Sindhudurg district.
On Saturday, the Meteorological Centre issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across Himachal Pradesh from July 1 to 3, even as the state missed the normal arrival date of the southwest monsoon on June 25.
The MeT office also forecast a wet spell over the next six days, with light to moderate rain till June 30 and heavy rain from July 1 to 3. Weather remained mainly dry during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala recorded the highest rainfall at 17.1 mm rains, followed by Gohar (5 mm), Mashobra (4 mm), Shilaroo (3.2 mm) and Sujanpur Tira (1.8 mm).
The Met office also predicted light to moderate rain or snow at most places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on July 3. Una was hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri was the coldest with a minimum of 8 degree Celsius.
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